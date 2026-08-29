Lotto results for Saturday, August 29 2026
Lotto: 03 | 20 | 30 | 35 | 39 | 50 Bonus Ball: 14
Lotto Plus 1: 02 | 04 | 11 | 21 | 29 | 35 Bonus Ball: 47
Lotto MAX 5: 03 | 11 | 19 | 20 | 29 | 48 Bonus Ball: 49
- The Lotto numbers for Saturday, August 29, 2026, are 03, 20, 30, 35, 39, and 50, with a Bonus Ball of 14.
- The Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 02, 04, 11, 21, 29, and 35, with a Bonus Ball of 47.
- The Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 03, 11, 19, 20, 29, and 48, with a Bonus Ball of 49.
- The Lotto draw took place on Saturday, August 29, 2026.
- The results include main numbers and bonus balls for three different lottery games.