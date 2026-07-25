Lotto

Lotto results for Saturday, July 25 2026

By Sunday World
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Powerball results for Saturday, July 25 2026 have been revealed.

Lotto results for Saturday, July 25 2026

Lotto:                 09 | 13 | 26 |  28 | 29 | 43     Bonus Ball: 05

Lotto Plus 1:      07 | 13 | 31 | 43 | 46 | 52      Bonus Ball: 32


Lotto MAX 5:      02 | 04 | 10 | 41 | 43 | 50          Bonus Ball:  09

  • Lotto winning numbers for July 25, 2026: 09, 13, 26, 28, 29, 43 with Bonus Ball 05.
  • Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers: 07, 13, 31, 43, 46, 52 with Bonus Ball 32.
  • Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers: 02, 04, 10, 41, 43, 50 with Bonus Ball 09.
  • Multiple draws held on the same day across different lottery formats.
  • Bonus balls vary for each lottery draw, adding extra winning opportunities.

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