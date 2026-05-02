Lotto results for Saturday, May 2 2026

Lotto results for Saturday, April 25 2026
Lotto: 07 | 28 | 32 | 40 | 44 | 49 Bonus Ball: 37
Lotto Plus 1: 17 | 30 | 33 | 35 | 39 | 41 Bonus Ball: 28
Lotto Plus 2: 01 | 13 | 18 | 30 | 49 | 58 Bonus Ball: 44
- Lotto winning numbers for April 25, 2026: 07, 28, 32, 40, 44, 49; Bonus Ball: 37.
- Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers: 17, 30, 33, 35, 39, 41; Bonus Ball: 28.
- Lotto Plus 2 winning numbers: 01, 13, 18, 30, 49, 58; Bonus Ball: 44.
- Draw took place on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
- Multiple sets of winning numbers were announced for the main Lotto and two Lotto Plus draws.