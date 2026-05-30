Lotto

Lotto results for Saturday, May 30 2026

By Mpho Sibanyoni
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The lotto results for Saturday, May 27 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Saturday, May 30 2026

Lotto:                21 | 35 | 39 | 46 | 51 | 56           Bonus Ball: 04

Lotto Plus 1:      09 | 16 | 25 | 44 | 50 | 54          Bonus Ball: 53

Lotto Plus 2:      02 | 08 | 15 | 32 | 50 | 51          Bonus Ball:  26

  • Lotto winning numbers for May 30, 2026: 21, 35, 39, 46, 51, 56; Bonus Ball: 04
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 09, 16, 25, 44, 50, 54; Bonus Ball: 53
  • Lotto Plus 2 numbers: 02, 08, 15, 32, 50, 51; Bonus Ball: 26
  • Draw includes three separate sets: main Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2
  • Players should check their tickets against these numbers to see if they have won
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