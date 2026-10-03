Lotto

Lotto results for Saturday, October 03 2026

By Mpho Sibanyoni
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Lotto results are out
The lotto results for Saturday, October 03 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Saturday, October 03 2026

Lotto:              07 | 18 | 25 | 36 | 40 | 44        Bonus Ball: 38

Lotto Plus 1:    04 | 19 | 20 | 23 | 44 | 48        Bonus Ball: 27

Lotto MAX 5:     01 | 14 | 36 | 42 | 45 | 48        Bonus Ball: 50

  • The Lotto numbers for Saturday, October 03, 2026, are 07, 18, 25, 36, 40, and 44 with a Bonus Ball of 38.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 04, 19, 20, 23, 44, and 48 with a Bonus Ball of 27.
  • Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 01, 14, 36, 42, 45, and 48 with a Bonus Ball of 50.
  • The Lotto results were drawn on Saturday, October 3, 2026.
  • The article provides the winning numbers for three different lottery games.

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