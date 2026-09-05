Lotto results for Saturday, September 5 2026
Lotto: 03 | 04 | 07 | 31 | 42 | 46 Bonus Ball: 01
Lotto Plus 1: 01 | 03 | 08 | 24 | 26 | 32 Bonus Ball: 19
Lotto MAX 5: 20 | 22 | 24 | 31 | 34 | 48 Bonus Ball: 39
- The Lotto results for Saturday, September 5, 2026, are 03, 04, 07, 31, 42, and 46 with a Bonus Ball of 01.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 01, 03, 08, 24, 26, and 32 with a Bonus Ball of 19.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 20, 22, 24, 31, 34, and 48 with a Bonus Ball of 39.
- The Lotto Bonus Ball for the main draw is 01.
- The Lotto Plus 1 Bonus Ball is 19, and the Lotto MAX 5 Bonus Ball is 39.
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Lotto: 03 | 04 | 07 | 31 | 42 | 46 Bonus Ball: 01
Lotto Plus 1: 01 | 03 | 08 | 24 | 26 | 32 Bonus Ball: 19
Lotto MAX 5: 20 | 22 | 24 | 31 | 34 | 48 Bonus Ball: 39