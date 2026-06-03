Lotto results for Wednesday, June 3 2026
Lotto: 05 | 08 | 19| 30 | 44 | 46 Bonus Ball: 13
Lotto Plus 1: 02 | 28 | 45| 49 | 51 | 52 Bonus Ball: 23
Lotto MAX 5: 02 | 04| 06| 25 | 29 | 42 Bonus Ball: 03
- Lotto winning numbers for June 3, 2026: 05, 08, 19, 30, 44, 46; Bonus Ball: 13
- Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers: 02, 28, 45, 49, 51, 52; Bonus Ball: 23
- Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers: 02, 04, 06, 25, 29, 42; Bonus Ball: 03
- Results cover three different lottery draws held on the same day.
- Additional video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.