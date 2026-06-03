Lotto

Lotto results for Wednesday, June 3 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Wednesday, June 3 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, June 3 2026

Lotto:                05 | 08 | 19| 30 | 44 | 46           Bonus Ball: 13

Lotto Plus 1:      02 | 28 | 45| 49 | 51 | 52          Bonus Ball: 23


Lotto MAX 5:      02 | 04| 06| 25 | 29 | 42           Bonus Ball:  03

 

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  • Lotto winning numbers for June 3, 2026: 05, 08, 19, 30, 44, 46; Bonus Ball: 13
  • Lotto Plus 1 winning numbers: 02, 28, 45, 49, 51, 52; Bonus Ball: 23
  • Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers: 02, 04, 06, 25, 29, 42; Bonus Ball: 03
  • Results cover three different lottery draws held on the same day.
  • Additional video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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