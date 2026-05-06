Lotto

Lotto results for Wednesday, May 6 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Wednesday, May 6 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, May 6 2026

Lotto:                06 | 08 | 23| 40 | 42 | 44            Bonus Ball:  10

Lotto Plus 1:      11 | 22 | 26| 31 | 49 | 53          Bonus Ball: 20


Lotto Plus 2:      05 | 23 | 24| 52 | 55 | 57           Bonus Ball:  28

 

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  • Lotto results for Wednesday, May 6, 2026, were announced with winning numbers and bonus balls for three draws.
  • Main Lotto numbers: 06, 08, 23, 40, 42, 44; Bonus Ball: 10.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 11, 22, 26, 31, 49, 53; Bonus Ball: 20.
  • Lotto Plus 2 numbers: 05, 23, 24, 52, 55, 57; Bonus Ball: 28.
  • Additional video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Lotto:                06 | 08 | 23| 40 | 42 | 44            Bonus Ball:  10

Lotto Plus 1:      11 | 22 | 26| 31 | 49 | 53          Bonus Ball: 20

Lotto Plus 2:      05 | 23 | 24| 52 | 55 | 57           Bonus Ball:  28

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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