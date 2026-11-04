Lotto results for Wednesday, November 4 2026
Lotto: 07| 19| 22| 29| 32| 46 Bonus Ball: 28
Lotto Plus 1: 10| 16| 28| 32| 36| 52 Bonus Ball: 13
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Lotto MAX 5: 01| 10| 19| 23| 31| 38 Bonus Ball: 39
- The Lotto winning numbers for Wednesday, November 4, 2026, are 07, 19, 22, 29, 32, and 46 with a Bonus Ball of 28.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 10, 16, 28, 32, 36, and 52 with a Bonus Ball of 13.
- Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers are 01, 10, 19, 23, 31, and 38 with a Bonus Ball of 39.
- The Lotto results include both main numbers and bonus balls across three different draws.
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Lotto: 07| 19| 22| 29| 32| 46 Bonus Ball: 28
Lotto Plus 1: 10| 16| 28| 32| 36| 52 Bonus Ball: 13
Lotto MAX 5: 01| 10| 19| 23| 31| 38 Bonus Ball: 39