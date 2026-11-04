Lotto

Lotto results for Wednesday, November 4 2026

By Sunday World
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Lotto results are out
The lotto results for Wednesday, November 4 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Wednesday, November 4 2026

Lotto:              07| 19| 22| 29| 32| 46        Bonus Ball: 28

Lotto Plus 1:    10| 16| 28| 32| 36| 52    Bonus Ball: 13

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Lotto MAX 5:    01| 10| 19| 23| 31| 38     Bonus Ball: 39

 

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  • The Lotto winning numbers for Wednesday, November 4, 2026, are 07, 19, 22, 29, 32, and 46 with a Bonus Ball of 28.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers are 10, 16, 28, 32, 36, and 52 with a Bonus Ball of 13.
  • Lotto MAX 5 winning numbers are 01, 10, 19, 23, 31, and 38 with a Bonus Ball of 39.
  • The Lotto results include both main numbers and bonus balls across three different draws.
  • Subscribers can receive updates by subscribing to the newsletter.
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Lotto:              07| 19| 22| 29| 32| 46        Bonus Ball: 28

Lotto Plus 1:    10| 16| 28| 32| 36| 52    Bonus Ball: 13

Lotto MAX 5:    01| 10| 19| 23| 31| 38     Bonus Ball: 39

 

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