Lotto results for Wednesday, September 16 2026
Lotto: 24 | 25 | 35 | 38 |44 |49 Bonus Ball: 48
Lotto Plus 1: 02 | 03 | 11 | 29 |31 |39 Bonus Ball: 12
Lotto MAX 5: 16 | 24 | 36 | 39 |43 |49 Bonus Ball: 38
- The Lotto results for Wednesday, September 16, 2026, are 24, 25, 35, 38, 44, and 49, with Bonus Ball 48.
- The Lotto Plus 1 results are 02, 03, 11, 29, 31, and 39, with Bonus Ball 12.
- The Lotto MAX 5 results are 16, 24, 36, 39, 43, and 49, with Bonus Ball 38.
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- No additional information or details about winnings are provided in the article.
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Lotto: 24 | 25 | 35 | 38 |44 |49 Bonus Ball: 48
Lotto Plus 1: 02 | 03 | 11 | 29 |31 |39 Bonus Ball: 12
Lotto MAX 5: 16 | 24 | 36 | 39 |43 |49 Bonus Ball: 38