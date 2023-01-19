Department hints at markedly good results for Class of 2022

The Department of Basic Education continued to tease in the build-up to the announcement of National Senior Certificate matric results.

In his technical report ahead of Minister Angie Motshekga’s announcement of the results, director-general in the department, Herbert Mweli, hinted that the Class 2022 has recorded markedly good results from previous years.

“I don’t know what it is about South Africans … When South Africans are in a crisis, they outperform,” Mweli said.

“There are good news for every province. I don’t know what phenomenon can explain this. Will this be the best class ever?”

Mweli continued to tease as he presented the statistics for 2022 and comparing them with the past two years, while omitting the key statistics for the Class 2022 that will point to the results.

“There are no permanent positions here,” he said, clearly enjoying the suspense.

Mweli said the Western Cape is leading with distinctions, followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

“Bachelors qualifications increased and the quality has also increased. Provinces have improved across all four types of qualifications. We have found 13 and 15-year-olds in the system,” he said, adding that the younger they are, the better they perform.

He added that progressed learners have also achieved distinctions, noting that some of the distinctions are in Maths and Physical Science.

