Excitement builds up ahead of release of NSC matric results

The excitement for the release of 2022 matric results is building up after Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga hosted a congratulatory breakfast for national top achievers on Thursday morning.

The department’s director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, is expected to deliver a technical briefing later on Thursday to unpack the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results in greater detail.

The learners, dressed in their school uniforms, and their parents beamed with pride and gratitude during the congratulatory breakfast. Parents sang harmoniously, showing how proud they are of their children for making it thus far.

The Class of 2022 was hit by Covid-19 when they started grade 10 three years ago, and those in KwaZulu-Natal had their struggles compounded by the devastating floods which battered some parts of the province in April and May 2022.

Speaking to Sunday World, one of the top achievers from Highveld Secondary School in Mpumalanga, Bathobile Nkambule, said being a top achiever means a lot, not only for her but for her family as well.

“My family was very supportive throughout the journey. They made sure that I had everything I needed to study and relieved me from my household duties,” said Nkambule.

“Loadshedding was a huge challenge. Some of my school material was in my device and when it hit, I had to resort to using hard copy, so as to not fall behind.”

Nkambule said she plans to study Bcom Accounting at the University of Pretoria.

Speaking at the breakfast, Motshegka said the Class of 2022 is a unique group because they went through the new CAPS curriculum and were the first cohort when grade R was introduced. They also faced the challenges of hard lockdowns due to Covid-19.

She is expected to announce the results starting at 6pm on Thursday.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author