Hard work, dedication a winning formula for top pupil Kelly Prowse

It took hard work and dedication to achieve a brilliant set of results, according to Kelly Grace Prowse, South Africa’s top matriculant for 2022.

“This feels very surreal. I didn’t expect to be here. However, this is proof that hard work pays off. Throughout both junior and high school, I was always on top of my work making sure that I understood everything,” said Prowse.

Prowse, who studied at Rustenburg Girls High School, attained first place in Mathematics and came out tops in quintile five. She advised other matriculants to take it easy and work hard from the start of the academic year.

“I am going to be studying actuarial science at the University of Cape Town. Maths is a massive passion of mine, so hopefully it’s the right career path for me.” she said.

Speaking to Sunday World at the venue where the results were announced on Thursday evening, Prowse’s parents said they are proud but shocked.

“She is disciplined and has worked really hard her entire life, this makes us proud of her. The teachers have also done a great job and we just had to make sure that we provide her with the necessary support she needs,” they said.

The proud parents added that they made sure that they gave her all the support she needed, “be it by attending meetings at school and being emotionally there” for her.

The matric Class of 2022 achieved an overall pass rate of 80.1% with the Free State securing the top spot with 88.5%. KwaZulu-Natal was the best-improved province, achieving 83%, an increase of 6.2% from 2021.

