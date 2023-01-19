Matriculants from rural schools make it to top 30 list

Growing up in a rural area and attending classes at schools that are under-resourced did not stand in the way of success for Gwiba Nonkenge.

The 17-year-old from Toli Senior Secondary School in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape made it to a list of national top 30 learners who were invited to a congratulatory breakfast with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in Fairlands, northern Johannesburg on Thursday.

Nonkenge, who will study Mechatronics Engineering at the University of Cape Town in 2023, told Sunday World that he feels honoured to be one of the top learners.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be here. I have been working towards this goal since January 2022, because I saw a learner who got to this level at my school. From then, I knew that it was doable,” said Nonkenge.

“I did not put the fact that we are in the rural areas and have no resources in mind. I worked with what I had and sacrificed a lot of my social life for this moment.”

Khuliswa Nonkenge, a proud mother to Gwiba, spoke fondly of her son.

“He is a special kid, he is a good guy and a great friend of mine. Gwiba is my one and only child, I am so proud of his accomplishments. I am certain that he will do well in mechatronics. His enthusiasm brought him here, I wish him all the best,” she said.

Meanwhile, Brutus Nkomo from DD Mabuza Comprehensive High School in Mpumalanga said it was a difficult journey for him, because his school is in a rural area.

“My time management skills helped me the most. I drafted a personal timetable and I would always work on some topics before we go through them with the whole class. My family also helped by taking a few chores off my schedule, so I could focus on my school work,” Nkomo said.

He is still waiting for an acceptance confirmation from the University of Johannesburg to pursue his studies in Mechanical Engineering.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author