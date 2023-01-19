Motshekga hosts matric Class of 2022 top achievers

Ahead of the much-anticipated matric results announcement, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga hosted a breakfast on Thursday morning for top achievers in Fairland, Johannesburg.

The class of 2021 achieved a pass rate of 76.4%, a slight increase from the 2020 pass rate.

The department’s director-general, Hubert Mathanzima Mweli, will later on deliver a technical briefing to unpack the National Senior Certificate results in greater detail.

On Wednesday, the Independent Examinations Board’s (IEB) matric class of 2022 achieved a 98.42% pass rate, a slight increase from the 98.39% achieved in 2021.

Of those who passed, 89.32% of the cohort achieved university entry, 7.52% qualified for entry to diploma study, while 1.57% achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level.

IEB CEO Kathleen Oberholzer commended the class of 2022 saying they have managed to come up trumps despite social and emotional challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

