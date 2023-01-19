Top three pupils from township, rural schools toast of the town

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga applauded the Class of 2022 saying they are a special batch that started schooling as the department introduced grade R, transitioned to CAPS and thrived through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is these young people who give us hope, happiness and lots of lessons. These top learners never share their stories, some of them come from the most disadvantaged backgrounds, they teach us humility,” Motshekga said.

“We would like to thank the parents as well, because without their love and support, they [the pupils] would not have made it.”

The the top three learners from quintile two (township schools, rural areas and informal settlements) were Sihle Khumalo from Congco High School in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal. He came in at position one.

In an interview with Sunday World on Thursday, Khumalo shared that he will be pursuing his studies in Actuarial Science at the University of Cape Town.

“I knew that I was going to pass, but I did not know that I would pass this way and be a part of the top 30 learners nationally,” Khumalo said.

“I would not have made it if it were not for the support I received from my family. I am looking forward to going after my studies.”

Limpopo-born Moeletsi Tladi from Segopotje Secondary School came in at position three for Physical Science in the third quintile.

Tladi said he wants to pursue his studies in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Cape Town.

“This is a dream come true for me, considering where I come from. It was not an easy journey, I had mental breakdowns, however, I continued to thrive,” Tladi shared. “I owe this achievement to my family, they were not wasting their money when they bought me study guides.”

