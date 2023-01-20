UJ ready, Wits in doubt ahead of 2023 student enrollment

Following the announcement of National Senior Certificate matric results on Thursday evening, the University of Johannesburg (UJ) has declared that it is ready to accommodate new students to its campuses.

However, the University of the Witwatersrand is still in doubt ahead of the 2023 enrollment.

UJ registrar, professor Kinta Burger, congratulated all the matriculants who successfully completed their final school examinations, confirming that the university is ready and looks forward to welcoming all accepted students ahead of the 2023 academic year.

“For UJ, every new student is a welcome addition to our ever-growing community of South Africans who are uplifted, inspired and empowered by our academic programmes and highly rated qualifications,” said Burger.

“We look forward to our 2023 students’ intake of young minds, eager to learn and to empower themselves, their communities and the nations with meaningful and transformative knowledge, insights and capabilities.”

Meanwhile, Wits University senior communications officer Buhle Zuma said the university’s state of readiness is in doubt after late communication from the department.

“Universities were informed last year of the release date of the matric results, it does impact on university term dates in general, requiring a later than desirable start date, which in turn translates to a later end to the academic calendar,” said Zuma.

“The later release does put pressure on the universities in terms of turnaround times, from receiving the results to making selection then registering the students, generally having to take place within a 10-day period.

“Wits received well over 100 000 applications for some 6 000 first-year places, and while we have good processes and a full staff complement in place to manage the selections, it leaves very little room for any maneuverability of students who are faced with having to make life choices such as which programme to choose, and which university to attend.”

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande, promised this week that there will be smooth university enrollment ahead of the 2023 academic year.

Ishmael Mnisi, spokesperson of the department, said the state of readiness at universities is on par.

“Minister Nzimande would like to assure current and prospective students that the announcement and the release of the matriculation results will not affect the state of readiness for the post-school education and training 2023 academic year,” said Mnisi.

Mnisi advised prospective students to continue to liaise with the universities of their choice through the provided communication channels.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author