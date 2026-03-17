Alfa Romeo partners with Cotton On Men’s for limited-edition fashion range

Italian carmaker Alfa Romeo has teamed up with Cotton On Men’s to launch a limited-edition menswear collection that brings the distinctive design language of the iconic automotive marque into the world of fashion.

The collection is now available in selected Cotton On stores across South Africa and online.

The global licensing collaboration reflects a growing trend where automotive culture increasingly overlaps with fashion and lifestyle brands.

Recent years have witnessed similar collaborations between automotive manufacturers and sportswear companies.

Brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz, for instance, have partnered with Puma stores to create lifestyle apparel inspired by their automotive identity.

According to Janus Janse van Rensburg, Head of Marketing and Sales for Alfa Romeo at Stellantis South Africa, the collaboration aims to translate the emotional design and heritage of the Italian marque into everyday style.

“Alfa Romeo has always been defined by expressive design, engineering innovation and a racing heritage that continues to influence the brand today.

“Our vehicles are known for the emotional response they create on the road, and this collaboration with Cotton On Men’s allows that design language to find expression in a different space while introducing the brand to new audiences,” he said.

Connecting fashion with automotive brands

The limited-edition Alfa Romeo and Cotton On Men’s collection features graphic T-shirts, fleece garments and lifestyle pieces inspired by the brand’s distinctive Italian styling and its 115-year motorsport heritage.

Dylan Cambridge, the brand director of Cotton On Men’s, said the collaboration connects fashion with one of the world’s most recognisable automotive brands.

“This partnership allows us to translate Alfa Romeo’s spirit of performance, design and heritage into a collection that brings automotive culture and everyday style together,” he said.

The collection launches globally across several Cotton On markets, including Australia, the United States, South Africa and select Asia-Pacific regions.

To mark the launch locally, customers also stand a chance to win experiential prizes, including hot lap track experiences at Zwartkops Raceway or Killarney International Raceway, as well as a one-week driving experience in the 207 kW Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce.

The competition closes on March 20, 2026.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content