Apple launches most affordable MacBook in South Africa

South African consumers looking for a more affordable entry into Apple’s ecosystem have a new option following the launch of the MacBook Neo, now available locally through iStore from R11 999.

iStore, Africa’s first and only Apple Premium Partner, announced the arrival of the new MacBook model this week, positioning it as a powerful yet accessible device aimed at students, professionals and small businesses.

Performance, portability and value

The MacBook Neo combines Apple silicon performance with a colourful aluminium design and a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, offering users a balance between performance, portability and value.

At the heart of the device is Apple’s A18 Pro chip, which is designed to deliver smooth performance for everyday computing tasks such as managing spreadsheets, editing photos, streaming content and running business applications.

The laptop also promises up to 16 hours of battery life, allowing users to work, study or enjoy entertainment throughout the day without frequent charging.

No compromise on design

Available in four vibrant colours, the MacBook Neo represents Apple’s push to attract a broader customer base by offering a lower-cost Mac without compromising on design or performance.

The new model enters an increasingly competitive laptop market in South Africa, where rivals include popular Windows-based devices such as Dell’s XPS range, HP’s Pavilion and Envy laptops as well as Lenovo’s Yoga series, all of which target similar segments of students, professionals and small businesses.

To encourage users to switch from traditional PC laptops, iStore has also introduced a PC Buy Back programme, offering customers a guaranteed R3 000 trade-in value when exchanging a qualifying PC laptop for the MacBook Neo. The offer becomes available from March 11.

Small businesses purchasing the device will also benefit from added support through iStore, including a free three-year warranty and access to expert technical support to help keep teams productive.

Trade-in programme

Customers can further reduce the cost of upgrading through iStore’s trade-in programme, which allows users to exchange an existing Mac or PC and apply the value toward the purchase of a new MacBook Neo.

For additional protection, iStore offers iCare for Mac, an extended warranty and protection plan that extends coverage beyond Apple’s standard warranty while helping maintain stronger trade-in value for future upgrades.

The device is available from iStore outlets nationwide and online at iStore.co.za, with customers able to purchase the MacBook Neo outright or through flexible payment options tailored for students, professionals and small businesses.

With its colourful design, strong battery life and competitive pricing, the MacBook Neo could appeal to buyers looking for a stylish alternative to conventional laptops while entering Apple’s wider ecosystem of devices and services.