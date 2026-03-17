Bentley posts seventh straight year of profit, invests in electric

Bentley Motors has reported a seventh consecutive year of profitability, underlining the luxury carmaker’s resilience despite a challenging global market and declining vehicle deliveries.

The British marque confirmed that customer deliveries fell by 5% in 2025, largely due to continued market contraction in key regions such as China. However, a strong demand for higher-margin derivatives and bespoke personalisation helped offset the decline, resulting in only a marginal 1% drop in revenue to €2.6-billion (R49bn).

Prioritising value over volume pays off

Operating profit for the year stood at €216-million (R4bn), with an operating margin of 8.3%. External factors, including foreign exchange pressures, United States tariffs, and once-off costs linked to platform changes within the Volkswagen Group, impacted the result.

Bentley’s strategy of prioritising value over volume continues to pay off, with its Mulliner bespoke division recording increased demand. The growth in customised vehicles, along with a favourable model mix, has helped maintain strong revenue per unit.

Bentley transitioning to electrification

The Bentayga remained Bentley’s best-selling model globally, with the introduction of the Bentayga Speed in key markets further boosting its appeal. Meanwhile, the latest generation Continental GT and Flying Spur, now powered by a new V8 hybrid system, signal the brand’s transition to electrification.

The company said 2025 marked a pivotal year as it accelerates its Beyond100+ strategy. This includes significant investment in electrification and infrastructure at its historic Pyms Lane facility in Crewe, England. A new design centre, a dedicated electric vehicle assembly line and an advanced paint shop are due to open later this year.

Organisational changes

Bentley is also preparing for organisational changes, aiming to improve efficiency while remaining competitive. A consultation process could see up to 275 roles affected across management and non-manufacturing functions.

Chief Executive Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser described the year as a turning point for the brand, highlighting ongoing investment in future products, including its first fully electric model. He added that despite difficult decisions, Bentley remains committed to supporting affected employees.

Finance and IT board member Axel Dewitz said the company’s solid financial foundation provides confidence as it continues investing in its future product portfolio and manufacturing transformation.

Bentley’s sustained profitability and continued investment signal its intent to remain a key player in the evolving global luxury automotive market.

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