BMW posts strong 2025 results despite global headwinds

German luxury carmaker BMW Group has reported resilient financial results for 2025, achieving more than €10-billion (about R200-billion) in earnings before tax despite facing significant global economic headwinds.

The company announced that group earnings before tax reached €10.236-billion, while its EBT margin remained stable at 7.7%, matching the previous year’s performance. Net profit once again exceeded €7-billion, highlighting the group’s ability to maintain strong profitability in a challenging global automotive market.

BMW Group chairman Oliver Zipse said the company’s strategic direction and diversified product portfolio had helped it navigate difficult market conditions.

“Strategic vision, strong operating performance and high reliability have always been hallmarks of the BMW Group,” said Zipse. “We set our course for the company’s future success early on, relying on three strong pillars: our technology-neutral approach, our extensive global footprint and our inspiring brands and products.”

Increase in deliveries

BMW delivered 2,463,681 premium vehicles worldwide in 2025, a slight increase of 0.5% compared with 2024, demonstrating the strength of its global business model.

While the company experienced a 12.5% decline in sales in China, growth in other regions helped offset the drop, with deliveries rising 7.3% in Europe and 5.6% in the Americas.

Electrified vehicles selling well

Electrified vehicles continued to play a growing role in BMW’s global sales performance.

The BMW Group delivered 442,056 fully electric vehicles (BEVs) in 2025, representing 17.9% of total sales, meaning roughly one in six BMW vehicles sold globally was fully electric.

When plug-in hybrids are included, BMW sold 642,071 electrified vehicles, meaning one in four vehicles delivered by the group in 2025 was electrified.

The company also reached several electrification milestones during the year, including delivering its 1.5 millionth fully electric vehicle since the introduction of the BMW i3 and BMW i8 in 2013.

BMW expects to reach another milestone in 2026 with the delivery of its two-millionth fully electric vehicle.

Several models drove the group’s global sales performance, including the BMW 5 Series, which saw sales increase by more than a quarter, and the BMW X2, which recorded a 33% rise in demand.

BMW’s high-performance M division also continued its growth streak, delivering 213,449 vehicles in 2025, marking the 14th consecutive year of record sales for the performance brand.

Strong sales for luxury brands

The group’s luxury brands also delivered solid results. MINI recorded 288,278 global deliveries, while Rolls-Royce delivered 5,664 vehicles worldwide.

In South Africa, BMW has also maintained a strong position in the premium vehicle segment, consistently leading the market despite a tough economic environment and declining consumer spending.

Looking ahead, BMW expects global automotive markets to remain relatively stable in 2026, although it anticipates that higher tariffs and currency pressures could impact profitability.

The company also plans to accelerate the rollout of its next-generation “Neue Klasse” electric vehicle platform, with several new models scheduled to launch between now and 2027 as part of its electrification strategy.