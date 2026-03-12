BMW Rosslyn plant celebrates 100,000 new-generation X3s

BMW Group Plant Rosslyn has reached a major production milestone. It has just built its 100,000th fourth-generation BMW X3, highlighting the continued importance of the Pretoria-based facility to the global BMW production network.

The milestone vehicle, a Fire Red BMW X3 plug-in hybrid destined for Australia, rolled off the production line this week, marking a significant achievement for the workforce and partners supporting the plant’s operations.

Only plant producing the BMW X3 plug-in hybrid

Located north of Pretoria, the Rosslyn facility holds a unique position within BMW’s global manufacturing system. It is currently the only plant producing the BMW X3 plug-in hybrid for international markets, underscoring South Africa’s growing role in the company’s electrified vehicle strategy.

The plant has been a cornerstone of the country’s automotive industry for decades. Since production began at the site, more than 1.8-million vehicles have been manufactured, including the third-generation BMW X3.

‘Achievement reflects dedication of workers’

Behind the milestone lies the collective effort of hundreds of employees across the production line, from technicians and engineers to logistics specialists and support teams. Their work is supported by an extensive network of suppliers, logistics partners and dealerships that help deliver vehicles meeting BMW’s global standards for quality and performance.

Danny Bester, Director of BMW Group Plant Rosslyn, said the achievement reflects the dedication of the people working at the facility.

‘BMW quality delivered in South Africa’

“Producing 100,000 fourth-generation BMW X3 vehicles is a significant milestone for BMW Group Plant Rosslyn and a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our associates,” said Bester.

“Every vehicle that leaves this plant represents the skill, commitment and pride of the people who build it. It also reflects the trust that customers place in the BMW brand and in the quality delivered here in South Africa.”

Plant plays important role in skills development, training

Beyond vehicle production, the plant also plays an important role in skills development and training. Apprentices, graduate engineers and trainees receive hands-on experience in a real manufacturing environment, helping develop the next generation of technical professionals.

While the milestone marks a proud moment for the Rosslyn team, production continues as workers focus on maintaining the high levels of precision, teamwork and quality that define BMW’s global reputation.

