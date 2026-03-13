BYD powers ahead with Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has partnered with the iconic Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon, bringing its electric mobility technology to one of South Africa’s most celebrated sporting events.

The partnership will see BYD’s new-energy vehicles integrated into the marathon environment when the event takes place in Cape Town on 11 and 12 April 2026.

Organisers say the collaboration will allow the automaker to support race logistics while giving runners and spectators an opportunity to experience its electric vehicle technology up close.

Lead and support vehicles

Several BYD vehicles will be deployed in key operational roles during the race, including lead and support vehicles, helping ensure smooth race management while showcasing environmentally friendly transport solutions.

The Two Oceans Marathon is widely regarded as one of the world’s most scenic and prestigious road running events, attracting thousands of participants each year from across South Africa and the world.

Push to adopt electric mobility

BYD said the partnership reflects a shared focus on endurance, progress and innovation – values that underpin both long-distance running and the company’s push to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility.

Nomonde Kweyi, Marketing Director for BYD South Africa in the Middle East and Africa region, said the collaboration provides an opportunity to introduce more South Africans to the benefits of electric vehicles.

“As a brand committed to innovation, sustainability and enhancing everyday mobility, we see tremendous alignment with an event that inspires endurance, passion and progress,” she said.

“This partnership gives us a unique platform to showcase how clean, efficient and future-focused mobility can enhance major events. Runners and spectators can look forward to experiencing our vehicles up close – from lead and support cars on race day to interactive displays and engagements in the lead-up to the event.”

Visitors attending the event will also have the chance to explore BYD vehicles through on-site displays and activations designed to familiarise the public with the company’s technology.

BYD is expanding its presence in South Africa

The partnership comes as South Africa’s automotive industry gradually begins to embrace electric mobility, with increasing interest in alternative powertrains and cleaner transport solutions.

BYD, one of the world’s largest producers of new-energy vehicles, has been expanding its presence in the South African market as part of its broader strategy to support the development of sustainable mobility solutions and a growing electric vehicle ecosystem.

Industry observers say collaborations between automotive brands and major sporting events can play an important role in introducing emerging technologies to a wider audience while demonstrating how electric vehicles can integrate into everyday life.

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