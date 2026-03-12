Cape 1000 rally returns with classic and supercar spectacle

One of South Africa’s most visually spectacular motoring rallies, the Cape 1000, is set to return to the Western Cape from 15 to 19 March. It will showcase a dazzling collection of classic and modern performance cars on some of the country’s most scenic routes.

Now firmly established on the local motoring calendar, the multi-day rally gathers a curated field of collectors and enthusiasts who meet in Cape Town. That’s the start of a carefully planned journey through coastal roads, mountain passes and historic towns across the province.

More than 70 remarkable cars will be on show

The event kicks off on Sunday, 15 March, with a free public “Show and Shine” at the Cape Town Hotel School in Granger Bay. Spectators will be able to view more than 70 remarkable cars up close before the rally begins.

The line-up promises to be a dream for petrolheads, featuring a mix of classic Ferraris and Porsches alongside modern Lamborghinis and other high-performance machines. For many fans, the event offers a rare opportunity to see such an extraordinary collection of vehicles gathered in one place.

Cape 1000 is a precision regularity rally

The rally gets underway on Monday morning as the cars depart Cape Town for the first leg of the journey. Over several days, participants will travel along some of the region’s most picturesque roads, combining the spirit of grand touring with dramatic landscapes.

While the event celebrates exceptional cars, it is not a race. Instead, the Cape 1000 is a precision regularity rally, where participants aim to maintain consistent speeds over designated sections of the route.

Beyond the driving experience, the rally has evolved into a broader lifestyle event that attracts motoring enthusiasts, hospitality partners and luxury brands with a week of curated experiences.

The rally ends on Thursday, 19 March, with the ceremonial Grand Finish at the Silo Precinct at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Cape 1000 attracts international collectors and enthusiasts

Both the “Show and Shine” and the Grand Finish are free to the public.

Now in its fifth year, the Cape 1000 continues to attract growing international interest as collectors and enthusiasts travel to the country to experience the motoring spectacle.

