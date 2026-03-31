Chery commits to SA manufacturing

Chery South Africa has officially confirmed plans to establish a local manufacturing plant, marking a major milestone in its rapid rise in the South African automotive market.

The Chinese automaker made the announcement at the South Africa Investment Conference 2026 in Sandton on Tuesday, outlining its long-term commitment to local production.

Chery secures Nissan Rosslyn site

Importantly, this is the first time Chery has publicly commented on the investment since Nissan announced on 23 January that it would exit its Rosslyn assembly plant in Pretoria, opening the door for a new manufacturer to take over the facility.

Chery confirmed that the Rosslyn site has now been secured and will be re-commissioned and retrofitted over the next 12 to 18 months. The first locally assembled vehicles are expected to roll off the production line by mid-2027.

Vote of confidence in SA

“This investment is a vote of confidence in South Africa and a direct result of the unwavering support from our customers and dealer network over the past four years,” said Charlie Zhang, Chery Auto Vice President and Executive Vice President of Chery International.

The move signals Chery’s transition from a fast-growing importer to a fully-fledged local manufacturer. Since re-entering South Africa four years ago, the brand has become a consistent top-10 player, selling around 50,000 units annually and building a dealer network of 150 outlets nationwide.

Significant economic boost

The investment is expected to deliver a significant economic boost, with close to 3,000 direct and indirect jobs projected across manufacturing, supply chains and related services. Chery also plans to retain a large portion of the existing workforce at the Rosslyn plant to ensure continuity.

Beyond job creation, the company aims to strengthen localisation by developing a competitive local supplier base, aligning with government efforts to deepen industrialisation within the automotive sector.

Position SA as a potential export hub

“Moving from an importer to a manufacturer deepens our roots in this country,” Zhang said. “It allows us to better serve the South African and broader African market, while aligning our growth with the development of the local industry.”

Local production is also expected to improve lead times, enhance pricing competitiveness and position South Africa as a potential export hub into the rest of the continent.

‘Long-term commitment to SA’

Chery South Africa, which represents brands including Chery, Omoda, Jaecoo, Lepas and iCar, says the investment underscores its long-term commitment to the country’s economic and industrial future.

The Rosslyn development marks a pivotal shift, not just for Chery, but for South Africa’s automotive manufacturing landscape.

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