Chery upgrades best-selling Tiggo 4 Cross

Chinese automaker Chery has announced an upgrade to its popular Chery Tiggo 4 Cross range in South Africa. It’s introducing the refreshed Tiggo Cross LiT MT and Tiggo Cross LiT CVT with improved safety, technology and comfort features.

The updated models will be available nationwide from this month across Chery’s network of 92 dealerships.

Tiggo Cross sold more than 18,000 units in 2025

The Tiggo 4 Cross has quickly become one of the brand’s most successful models locally. Launched in South Africa in November 2024, the compact SUV sold more than 18,000 units in 2025, making it the fourth best-selling passenger vehicle in the country last year.

With the latest update, Chery has focused on enhancing safety and convenience without increasing the price.

Both the manual and CVT versions now feature LED headlights and full-width rear lights designed to improve night-time visibility while giving the vehicle a more modern look. Other safety features include front side airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners and passenger seatbelt reminders.

Chery has also made the rear-view camera standard on the new LiT models to provide clearer visibility when reversing.

Technology central to update

Inside the cabin, drivers will find upgraded comfort features such as faux-leather seats, a rear centre armrest and a driver footrest on automatic models aimed at improving long-distance driving comfort.

Technology also plays a central role in the update. The Tiggo Cross LiT models feature dual 10.25-inch digital displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a smart voice assistant and keyless one-touch start. An upgraded sound system has also been introduced to enhance the in-car entertainment experience.

Chery aims to improve value for customers

According to Chery South Africa General Manager Jay Jay Botes, the updates are part of the brand’s strategy to continue improving value for customers.

“With these upgrades, the Tiggo 4 Cross MT and CVT deliver even greater value to our customers while maintaining the same recommended retail price,” said Botes.

The Tiggo Cross LiT MT is priced at R279,900 while the Tiggo Cross LiT CVT costs R309,900.

In South Africa’s competitive compact SUV market, the Tiggo 4 Cross competes with models such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, Volkswagen T‑Cross, Hyundai Venue and Suzuki Grand Vitara.

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