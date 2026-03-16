Daimler Truck posts resilient 2025 results despite global market pressures

Global commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck has reported resilient financial results for 2025, navigating a challenging global market environment marked by declining demand in several key regions.

The company delivered a total of 422 510 trucks and buses worldwide in 2025, representing an 8% decline compared with the 460 409 units sold in 2024.

Despite the lower sales volumes, the group maintained solid profitability across several of its major business units.

Group revenue from its industrial business fell by 10% to €45.9-billion (R889-billion), while adjusted earnings before interest and taxes declined 19% to €3.78-billion.

The company’s adjusted return on sales stood at 7.8% for the year, down from 8.9% in 2024.

Daimler Truck president and CEO Karin Rådström said the results reflected improved operational performance in difficult conditions.

“Our 2025 results show improved operational performance in a challenging business environment while we delivered on our strategic ambitions,” she said.

“We are market leaders in North America and Europe in medium- and heavy-duty trucks, achieved double-digit profitability at Daimler Buses, and recorded strong order intake in the defence business.”

One of the standout developments for the group in 2025 was the rapid growth of electric commercial vehicles.

Sales of battery-electric trucks and buses rose sharply by 67% to 6 726 units, compared with 4 035 units in 2024, highlighting the company’s continued push toward zero-emission transport solutions.

Sales stronger in Europe

Across its business divisions, Trucks North America remained highly profitable despite tariff pressures and weak demand.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks delivered solid results driven by stronger sales in Europe and efficiency gains from the company’s Cost Down Europe programme, while Trucks Asia benefited from rising demand in Indonesia and the Middle East.

The bus division also achieved a milestone, delivering double-digit profitability for the first time in its history.

Globally, incoming orders increased slightly by 2% to 425 458 units, with a particularly strong 13% rise in orders during the fourth quarter of 2025, signalling improving demand momentum heading into 2026.

The company’s performance was also reflected in its shareholder returns, with the board proposing a stable dividend of €1.90 per share at its upcoming annual general meeting.

In South Africa, Daimler Truck remains an important player in the commercial vehicle sector.

The company sold 3 406 commercial vehicles locally in 2025, reflecting continued demand for its trucks and buses in the logistics, construction and public transport sectors.

Geopolitical tensions

Looking ahead, Daimler Truck expects global heavy-duty truck markets to stabilise in 2026, with projected unit sales ranging between 330,000 and 360,000 vehicles.

The group is also targeting stronger cash flow and operational improvements as efficiency programmes gain momentum.

However, the company cautioned that the outlook remains subject to global economic conditions, geopolitical tensions and potential supply-chain disruptions.

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