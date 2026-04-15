DFSK introduces LPG solution to ease fuel cost pressure

DFSK South Africa has introduced a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Autogas conversion solution as rising fuel prices continue to squeeze South African consumers and businesses.

The move comes amid growing concern over the cost of running petrol-powered vehicles, with many buyers now prioritising long-term affordability over initial purchase price. DFSK says its new offering is designed to provide immediate relief, particularly for small businesses and fleet operators heavily reliant on daily vehicle usage.

Flexibility to switch between petrol and LPG

The LPG Autogas system allows DFSK petrol models to operate on a dual-fuel setup, enabling drivers to switch between petrol and LPG as needed. This flexibility is expected to deliver significant cost savings while maintaining operational convenience.

According to the company, customers can expect fuel savings of between 30% and 50%, with a return on investment achievable within six to 12 months. The system also removes concerns around range limitations or charging delays, often associated with electric vehicles.

Fuel price squeeze

DFSK South Africa CEO Gina Giani said the introduction of LPG Autogas is a direct response to current market realities.

“Fuel prices are not coming down anytime soon, and expecting our customers to absorb those costs is not a strategy,” she said. “We’ve made a clear decision — we will not let high fuel costs stop our customers from being competitive.”

The company added that the LPG conversion system is fully approved and does not affect vehicle warranties. In addition, LPG’s cleaner combustion properties may help extend engine life, offering further long-term value to users.

Relief for high-mileage drivers

The solution is expected to resonate strongly with high-mileage drivers, delivery businesses and fleet operators, where fuel expenses have a direct impact on profitability.

While electric vehicles remain part of the long-term mobility transition, DFSK believes they are not yet a practical solution for all customers in South Africa, citing challenges such as high purchase costs and limited charging infrastructure.

The LPG Autogas conversion will be rolled out across DFSK’s dealer network nationwide, with options available for both new and existing vehicles. Customers will also be able to incorporate the conversion into vehicle finance packages, making the technology more accessible in the current economic climate.

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