Driven: Omoda C7 SHS blends efficiency with premium ambition

Chinese newcomer Omoda continues to expand its footprint in South Africa. One of its most compelling offerings yet is the C7 Super Hybrid System (SHS) – a plug-in hybrid SUV that aims to strike a balance between performance, efficiency and everyday usability. I had the opportunity to live with it for a week, courtesy of Omoda South Africa.

Launched locally in November 2025, the C7 SHS slots neatly between the more accessible C5 X Series and the flagship C9, positioning itself as a sweet spot in the brand’s growing SUV line-up. It is also currently a finalist in the 2026 South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition powered by Old Mutual Insure – a strong endorsement of its credentials.

All-electric range of up to 105km, combined range of about 1,200km

On the road, the C7 SHS impressed with its refinement. The hybrid system pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor to deliver a combined 255kW and 525Nm. Power delivery is smooth and composed, particularly in urban driving where the electric motor does most of the work. The Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) enhances this seamless experience, while offering an all-electric range of up to 105km and a combined range of around 1,200km.

During my test, the C7 SHS returned a real-world consumption figure of between 6.9l and 7.7l/100km, and -2.5kWh/100km, respectable given mixed driving conditions.

Detects environmental conditions

The cabin leans heavily into premium territory, with generous space that makes it well-suited for family use and long-distance travel. The design language is bold and futuristic, almost like a smartphone on wheels, highlighted by distinctive blue charging bars integrated into the rear C-pillar.

One particularly clever feature is its ability to detect environmental conditions. During Gauteng’s rainy and foggy weather, the vehicle intuitively alerted me through voice guidance and adjusted settings upon entry, adding a layer of comfort and safety.

C7 SHS presents strong value

However, it’s not without minor flaws. There is a noticeable lag when accelerating hard from a standstill, likely due to the torque split between the petrol engine and electric motor – something I also experienced during COTY test days at Zwartkops Raceway. Visually, the wheel size appears slightly undersized relative to the body, leaving room for improvement in stance.

Priced from R689,900, the C7 SHS presents strong value, backed by a 10-year/unlimited kilometre battery warranty and five years of roadside assistance. It enters a highly competitive mid-size SUV segment, locking horns with rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, Haval H6 and its sibling, the Jaecoo J7 SHS, while also taking on conventional players like the Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage. It may even begin to nibble at the heels of more premium plug-in hybrids such as the BMW X1 and Lexus NX.

All things considered, the Omoda C7 SHS is a confident step forward – blending electrified efficiency with premium appeal in a segment that’s becoming increasingly competitive. It is certainly worth shortlisting if you’re in the market for a PHEV.

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