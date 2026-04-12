First Drive: The new Omoda C5 Super Hybrid

This week, emerging Chinese automotive brand Omoda South Africa hosted the national media launch of its latest offering, the C5 Super Hybrid System (SHS).

At the heart of the new C5 SHS is a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor, producing combined outputs of 165kW and 295Nm. Omoda claims a 0 to 100km/h acceleration time of 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 175 km/h. The manufacturer also quotes a fuel consumption figure of 4.9l/100 km and CO₂ emissions of 111g/km.

During the launch drive, conducted over a 149 km route from Johannesburg to Hartebeespoort Dam, I recorded a combined fuel consumption figure of 6.1l/100km.

The hybrid system incorporates a 1.83kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, paired with a 51-litre fuel tank.

This combination enables a claimed driving range of more than 1 000km on a full tank, positioning the vehicle as a practical option for longer-distance travel.

In terms of specification, the C5 SHS is positioned as a well-equipped offering in the compact SUV segment. Standard features include a power-operated tailgate, automatic windscreen wipers, keyless entry with a push-button start, and a 50W wireless charging pad. Practicality is supported by 60/40 split-folding rear seats, expanding boot capacity from 372 litres to 1 072 litres.

Exterior styling is defined by a distinct “Star Diamond” mesh front grille, characterised by a complex, gem-like pattern that gives it a bold look – LED headlights, daytime running lights, and a sunroof, while 18-inch alloy wheels with red-painted brake callipers provide a sportier visual accent.

The interior is fitted with dual 12.3-inch digital displays, supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside bluetooth connectivity. Safety remains a key focus.

Omoda states that the C5 achieved a five-star Euro NCAP rating in 2022, with the SHS derivative continuing this standard through a suite of passive and active safety systems. These include seven airbags, electronic stability control, Isofix child seat anchor points and electronic brake-force distribution.

Driver assistance features such as a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-change assist are also fitted as standard.

The C5 SHS is introduced at a launch price of R469 900 for the first month, after which it will retail at R479 900. The package includes a five-year/75 000km service plan, a five-year/150 000km warranty, and a 10-year/one-million km engine warranty for the first owner.

Sales commenced on April 8, 2026 across Omoda and Jaecoo dealerships nationwide.

First impressions

On the road, the hybrid system delivered smooth, linear performance under most driving conditions.

However, at higher speeds, the continuous variable transmission exhibited some hesitation, while the suspension transmitted minor vibrations over certain surfaces.

Within its segment, the C5 SHS will compete against established players such as the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid and the Haval Jolion Hybrid. Its combination of pricing, specification and hybrid efficiency positions it as a credible contender.