Geely targets entry-level EV buyers with new E2 hatchback

Geely has strengthened its push into South Africa’s growing electric vehicle (EV) market with the launch of its new E2 compact hatchback, positioning it as an accessible yet tech-rich contender in the premium entry-level segment.

SW Motoring attended the local unveiling at Geely West Rand in Johannesburg on Tuesday, where the Chinese automaker made it clear that it is targeting urban motorists looking to transition into electric mobility without compromising on practicality or features.

Priced from R339,900 for the Aspire and R389,900 for the range-topping Apex, the E2 signals Geely’s intent to democratise EV ownership. Importantly, the brand is also gunning directly for the increasingly competitive budget EV space, taking aim at rivals such as the BYD Dolphin Surf, which has been gaining traction among cost-conscious buyers.

Developed on a dedicated EV platform, the E2 is a compact five-door hatchback designed primarily for city driving. It is powered by an 85kW electric motor paired with a 39.4kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, delivering a claimed driving range of up to 325km (WLTP). Performance figures include a 0–100km/h sprint of 11.5 seconds and a top speed of 130km/h.

Charger can replenish battery in less than 30 minutes

Charging capabilities are competitive for the segment. A DC fast charger can replenish the battery from 30% to 80% in around 25 minutes, while a full AC charge takes approximately 6.5 hours. The addition of Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality allows the E2 to power external devices, adding to its versatility.

From a design perspective, the E2 adopts a modern, youthful look with clean lines, a closed-off grille and slim LED lighting. Its compact dimensions are balanced by a relatively long wheelbase, which helps maximise interior space. Practicality is further enhanced by a 375-litre boot, expandable to 1,320 litres, along with a 70-litre front trunk.

Inside, the cabin is centred around a digital interface, featuring a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.8-inch instrument cluster. Connectivity features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G are standard, while the Apex derivative adds a 360-degree camera and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems.

Geely’s local expansion plans remain ambitious, with 32 dealerships currently operational and a target of 40 by the end of 2026.

As competition intensifies in South Africa’s entry-level EV segment, the E2 arrives as a compelling new option, blending affordability, technology and everyday usability in a package tailored for modern urban life.

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