GWM adds bold edge with Haval H7 Black Edition

GWM South Africa has expanded its growing SUV line-up with the introduction of the Haval H7 Black Edition, a more assertive and visually striking version of the midsize SUV that continues to gain traction in the local market.

Since its arrival in January 2025, the Haval H7 has quickly established itself in one of the country’s most competitive vehicle segments, earning a finalist spot in the 2025 South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) Car of the Year Awards, powered by Old Mutual Insure. The new Black Edition builds on that momentum, placing a stronger emphasis on design while retaining the model’s core strengths of performance, technology and value.

Aggressive, purposeful road presence

Visually, the Black Edition lives up to its name. It features a blacked-out grille, redesigned alloy wheels, black roof rails and dark exterior badging, all contributing to a more aggressive and purposeful road presence. Additional details such as black mirror caps and dark window trim complete the stealth-inspired look.

Under the bonnet, buyers can choose between a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 170kW and 380Nm, available in both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations, or a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain delivering a combined output of 179kW and 530Nm. The hybrid derivative, in particular, offers strong low-end torque, making it well-suited for both urban driving and more demanding conditions.

High level of digital integration

The H7 Black Edition also retains its off-road capability, supported by an intelligent all-wheel-drive system and multiple driving modes, including Sand, Mud and Snow, allowing it to adapt to a variety of terrains.

Inside, the cabin offers a premium experience, with heated and ventilated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof and a high level of digital integration. A 14.6-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch digital cluster and head-up display are complemented by wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a premium sound system.

Safety remains a priority, with features such as autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning included as standard.

The Haval H7 competes with established rivals such as the Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tiguan, Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson, all of which dominate the mid-size SUV segment in South Africa.

Pricing starts at R604 950, with GWM backing the range with a seven-year/200,000KM warranty and comprehensive service and roadside assistance plans, reinforcing its value-driven positioning.

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