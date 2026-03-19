GWM launches electrified HAVAL H6 PHEV in South Africa

GWM has expanded its electrified vehicle line-up with the launch of the new HAVAL H6 PHEV, a plug-in hybrid SUV designed to combine electric efficiency with long-distance capability and intelligent all-wheel-drive performance.

Positioned within the popular H6 range, the newcomer builds on the model’s reputation as a practical, family-focused SUV while introducing advanced hybrid technology and enhanced performance.

The H6 has become one of the most recognisable SUVs on local roads, and the PHEV derivative aims to strengthen that appeal in an increasingly electrified market.

At the heart of the new model is GWM’s Hi-4 hybrid system, which pairs a turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors to create an intelligent all-wheel-drive setup.

The range-topping version delivers a combined 268kW and 760Nm, while the two-wheel-drive variant produces 240kW and 540Nm.

The system automatically distributes torque between the front and rear axles, improving traction and stability across different driving conditions while maintaining efficiency.

One of the key selling points of the H6 PHEV is its dual capability. The SUV can travel up to 106km on electric power alone, allowing many daily commutes to be completed without fuel consumption.

Total driving range exceeds 1 000km

When combined with the petrol engine, the total driving range exceeds 1 000km, offering flexibility for longer journeys.

Plug-in hybrids are gaining traction in South Africa as motorists look for a balance between sustainability and practicality without the range limitations associated with fully electric vehicles.

Inside, the H6 PHEV features GWM’s Coffee OS infotainment system, with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch touchscreen.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with multiple USB ports and a premium audio system, enhance connectivity and convenience.

Driver fatigue monitoring

Safety is also a priority, with features such as a 540-degree camera system, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, and driver fatigue monitoring included as standard.

The H6 PHEV is available in ultra-luxury specifications, priced at R699 900 for the 2WD model and R749 900 for the all-wheel-drive version.

It enters a competitive segment that includes electrified and hybrid rivals such as the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus NX 350h, Omoda C9 PHEV, Chery Tiggo 9 PHEV, and Jaecoo J7 SHS/PHEV.

According to GWM South Africa, the model forms part of its broader push into electrified mobility, offering South African consumers a practical stepping stone into the world of new-energy vehicles.

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