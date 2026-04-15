Hilux owners gear up for record-breaking gathering at NAMPO

Toyota South Africa Motors is aiming to make history next month as it brings together thousands of bakkie enthusiasts for a series of Guinness World Records™ attempts celebrating the iconic Toyota Hilux.

The event is set to take place on May 13 2026, at NAMPO Park in Bothaville, where Hilux owners from across the country are expected to converge in what could become one of the largest gatherings of its kind.

In a bold show of brand loyalty and community spirit, participants will attempt multiple world records, with organisers expecting a wide mix of Hilux models spanning generations — from older workhorses to the latest derivatives.

Adding to the excitement is the chance to win a yet-to-be-released next-generation Hilux Xtra Cab. All registered participants who take part in the record attempts will be entered into the draw, with the prize package including 12 months of complimentary insurance cover and R30,000 worth of accessories.

The competition comes as anticipation builds around the next-generation Hilux, which is widely expected to be launched in the third quarter of this year.

Toyota says the event is designed to be more than just a record attempt. A full-day programme of activities will include brand activations, entertainment and exhibitions from across the group’s portfolio. Visitors can expect displays from Toyota Financial Services and Toyota Insurance, alongside showcases from Hino and Lexus, while merchandise and lifestyle offerings will also form part of the experience.

All Hilux owners urged to through

Hilux owners of all body types—including Single Cab, Xtra Cab and Double Cab models—are encouraged to participate, provided their vehicles are roadworthy. Entry is limited to two occupants per vehicle, with early arrival recommended due to expected high turnout.

Since its local debut in 1969, the Hilux has built a formidable reputation in South Africa, becoming a symbol of durability and reliability across industries and lifestyles.

Globally, more than 23 million units have been sold, while around 1.2 million have found homes locally — cementing its status as the country’s best-selling bakkie of all time.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content