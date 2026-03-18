Huawei launches Band 11 Series smart watch

Huawei has officially unveiled its latest wearable devices, the Band 11 and Band 11 Pro, as it strengthens its position in the competitive fitness tracker market.

The new Band 11 Series arrives in South Africa with pricing starting at R999 for the standard model and R1 299 for the Pro version. This places it firmly in the affordable smart wearable segment.

Upgraded health and fitness tracking

Designed for everyday use, the devices combine a minimalist look with upgraded health and fitness tracking capabilities. Both models feature a 1.62-inch display, offering a 27% larger viewing area compared to the previous generation. It is easier for users to monitor notifications, workouts and health data.

The Pro variant adds a micro-curved display and brightness of up to 2,000 nits, ensuring visibility even under bright sunlight. It also boasts a lightweight aluminium alloy body, measuring just 8.99 mm and weighing only 18g.

Running posture analysis

Huawei is positioning the Band 11 Pro as a more advanced training companion. It includes an autonomous GNSS system for accurate outdoor tracking, allowing users to map running and cycling routes without relying on a smartphone. The device also introduces running posture analysis, measuring metrics such as ground contact time and balance to help reduce injury risks.

Tracking for wheelchair users

In a move aimed at inclusivity, Huawei has introduced a Wheelchair Mode that adapts activity tracking for wheelchair users, replacing traditional metrics with tailored energy consumption tracking.

Health monitoring remains a key focus. The Band 11 Series includes improved sleep tracking with features like Nap Recap and Sleep Breathing Awareness, alongside heart rate, SpO₂ and HRV monitoring. Emotional wellbeing tracking has also been expanded, offering mood insights across multiple categories, while a Cycle Calendar supports women’s health tracking.

Additional smart features include a calendar, compass, calculator and remote camera shutter functionality, enhancing everyday convenience.

Highly contested market

Huawei enters a highly contested market where rivals such as Xiaomi with its Mi Band range, Samsung with the Galaxy Fit series and Garmin continue to compete aggressively across price points and features.

With its blend of affordability, design and advanced tracking tools, Huawei is betting the Band 11 Series will appeal to South Africans looking to take a more proactive approach to their health and fitness without breaking the bank.