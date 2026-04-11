Hyundai partners with Metro FM Awards as official vehicle sponsor

Metro FM Awards organisers have secured Hyundai Automotive South Africa as the official vehicle partner for this year’s ceremony, set to take place in Durban on April 25 2026.

The annual awards, regarded as one of South Africa’s most influential music events, are expected to generate more than R60-million in media exposure. The ceremony will be broadcast live on SABC 1, reaching an estimated 4-million viewers nationwide, while approximately 10,000 guests are expected to attend in person.

Fleet of premium vehicles

As part of the partnership, Hyundai will supply a fleet of premium vehicles to transport artists, VIPs and key stakeholders to and from the event. The lineup includes the Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Staria and Hyundai Palisade, reflecting the brand’s focus on comfort, space and premium mobility.

Brand positioning

Hyundai Automotive South Africa CEO Stanley Anderson said the partnership aligns with the brand’s ambition to connect with culturally relevant platforms.

“We are proud to partner with the Metro FM Awards, a platform that celebrates the very best of South African music and creativity. Metro FM’s strong connection with a dynamic, upwardly mobile audience aligns seamlessly with the Hyundai brand positioning,” Anderson said.

Memorable mobility experiences

He added that the collaboration underscores Hyundai’s commitment to delivering memorable mobility experiences while supporting initiatives that promote excellence in the creative industry.

Metro FM Business Manager Kina Nhlengethwa welcomed the partnership, noting that the addition of Hyundai enhances the stature of the event.

Iconic platform

“The Metro FM Awards remain a cornerstone of South Africa’s music industry, and this collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver a world-class experience,” she said.

Nhlengethwa added that with millions of listeners and viewers tuning in, alongside thousands attending in person, the partnership brings added value to an already iconic platform.

The awards will be hosted at the Durban International Convention Centre and broadcast live at 20:00.

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