Isuzu SA appoints new chairman as leadership baton passes

Isuzu Motors South Africa has announced a key leadership change with the appointment of Takashi Nishida as its new chairman (non-executive director), effective April 1, 2026.

Nishida takes over from Satoshi Yamaguchi, who retires after an illustrious 43-year career with Isuzu Motors Limited. Yamaguchi served in several senior roles, including managing executive officer for the Light Commercial Vehicle Business and chairman of the South African operation.

The transition marks a significant moment for the local arm of the Japanese automaker, which continues to play a critical role in the country’s bakkie and commercial vehicle market.

Robust performance

In 2025, Isuzu retailed just over 26,000 vehicles locally, reflecting growth of 12.2% year-on-year. Exports to the rest of Africa also increased by 4.5% to 5,371 units. The brand further retained its position as South Africa’s leading truck manufacturer in the combined medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments for the 13th consecutive year.

Nishida brings nearly three decades of experience within Isuzu, with a career spanning multiple regions and business units. He began in aftersales and parts operations before moving into overseas sales, where he has built extensive expertise in international markets – particularly across Africa.

His familiarity with the continent is expected to serve him well in his new role. Over the years, Nishida has held several international assignments, including stints in South Africa between 2007 and 2010, Thailand, Sub-Saharan Africa and Dubai. These roles have given him a deep understanding of emerging markets and the operational dynamics required to grow the brand beyond its home base in Japan.

In addition to chairing the South African business, Nishida will also take on senior responsibilities at a global level, serving as vice-president of the international sales division, international parts business and trade management at Isuzu Motors Limited.

Nishida’s market insight

President of Isuzu Motors South Africa, Billy Tom, welcomed the appointment, highlighting Nishida’s experience and market insight.

He said Nishida’s strong understanding of the local environment, combined with his global exposure, positions him well to support the company’s long-term growth ambitions in South Africa and across the broader African region.

The leadership change comes at a time when Isuzu continues to strengthen its footprint in the local market, with a focus on sustainable growth, deepening customer relationships and expanding its commercial vehicle offering.

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