Kimi Antonelli wins Chinese Grand Prix to become F1’s second-youngest race winner

Teen sensation Kimi Antonelli produced a stunning performance to claim his maiden Formula One victory at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai this weekend, becoming one of the youngest winners in the sport’s history and sparking emotional celebrations with his Mercedes team.

The 19-year-old Italian had already made headlines on Saturday when he became the youngest driver ever to secure pole position for a Formula One Grand Prix during qualifying.

He then converted that remarkable start into a memorable victory on Sunday, finishing ahead of the field after leading much of the race.

Antonelli’s triumph makes him the second youngest Grand Prix winner in Formula One history, behind only four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Significant milestone

The emotional teenager admitted after the race that the moment had left him overwhelmed.

“I’m speechless,” Antonelli said after climbing out of his car. “I’m about to cry, to be honest. Thank you so much to my team, because they helped me to achieve this dream.”

The victory marks a significant milestone not only for Antonelli, but also for Italian motorsport.

He becomes the first Italian driver to win a Formula One Grand Prix in more than two decades, ending a long wait since Giancarlo Fisichella’s triumph at the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2006.

Antonelli’s rise to the top tier of motorsport has been rapid. Mercedes promoted him to a full-time race seat in 2025 following the departure of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, despite the youngster having completed just one season in Formula Two.

The decision initially drew scepticism from some critics who questioned whether he was ready for the step up.

His debut season in 2025 proved mixed but promising. Antonelli secured pole position for the Miami Sprint race and claimed podium finishes in Canada and Brazil. However, a dip in form during the middle part of the campaign also put the young driver under pressure.

Impressive runner-up finish

The 2026 season, however, has started strongly for the Italian prodigy. He opened the year with an impressive runner-up finish in Australia before delivering a commanding performance in China.

Starting from pole position in Shanghai, Antonelli briefly lost the lead at the start when Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton surged ahead after the Mercedes driver covered the inside line against teammate George Russell.

However, Antonelli quickly reclaimed the lead on lap two and controlled the race from the front.

The teenager admitted the opening lap was tricky. “It was not an easy start,” Antonelli said. “Probably I covered a bit too much on the inside and gave too much room to the Ferrari.”

Despite a late lock-up at Turn 14 that briefly raised tensions, Antonelli held his nerve to secure a historic victory and deliver a dream result for Mercedes.

“I said yesterday I really wanted to bring Italy back on top,” he said. “We did today.”

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