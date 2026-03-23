Lepas partners with Black Coffee’s foundation to advance youth empowerment

Lepas, a newly launched Chinese mobility brand, has partnered with the Black Coffee Foundation in a move aimed at advancing youth empowerment, education, and community development in South Africa.

The collaboration was officially unveiled at an exclusive foundation lunch attended by Lepas South Africa executives, partners, and members of the media, where both organisations underscored a shared commitment to social impact.

Lepas entered the local market at the beginning of March, introducing its first model, the L4, on March 3.

The brand has confirmed that additional models, including the L6 and L8, will follow in the coming months as it expands its footprint in the country.

However, the company asserts that its focus extends beyond vehicle sales to include meaningful contributions to the communities it serves.

“South Africa is a country full of energy, ambition and creativity. It is the perfect market for Lepas, a brand that values intelligence, purpose and presence. But we are not just here to launch vehicles.

“We want to contribute in a meaningful way to communities where we operate,” said Lepas South Africa general manager Jay Jay Botes.

Sponsored vehicles

As part of the partnership, Lepas will sponsor vehicles for the Black Coffee Foundation to support its outreach programmes.

These vehicles are expected to play a key role in enabling the foundation to deliver educational, mentoring, and other development initiatives to young people across various communities.

Black Coffee Foundation CEO Lungile Maphumulo welcomed the partnership, saying it will help scale the organisation’s impact.

“This partnership with Lepas helps extend our reach and impact, enabling us to support more young people in practical and sustainable ways,” she said.

Empowering communities

Lepas country director Luke Cao added that the goal is to empower more communities by strengthening the foundation’s existing work.

The partnership signals Lepas’ intention to position itself not only as a mobility provider but also as a brand invested in driving meaningful social change in South Africa.

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