Mercedes-Benz South Africa returns to Simola Hillclimb as sponsor for 2026 event

Mercedes-Benz South Africa will return to the Simola Hillclimb in 2026 as a Tier 2 manufacturer sponsor, as the German carmaker aims to defend its title at one of the country’s most prestigious motoring and motorsport events.

The 16th edition of the Simola Hillclimb will take place in Knysna from April 30 to May 3 2026, attracting leading automotive brands, performance vehicles and motorsport enthusiasts from across the country.

All eyes on Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE

Mercedes-Benz heads into the event with momentum after claiming victory in the Road Car and Supercar category at the 2025 Simola Hillclimb, where the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance secured the coveted King of the Hill title on its local debut.

The high-performance hybrid model will once again headline the brand’s participation in 2026 as Mercedes-Benz looks to defend its crown.

“Racing is woven into the very DNA of Mercedes-Benz, and the Simola Hillclimb stands as the premier stage to showcase our latest performance benchmarks,” said Justin Jacobs, specialist for media and PR management at Mercedes-Benz South Africa.

“For us, this event is more than a race; it is a celebration of pure automotive passion where we lay it all on the line.”

140-year milestone

Beyond defending its title, Mercedes-Benz will also use the event to celebrate a significant milestone in the brand’s history.

The year 2026 marks 140 years since Carl Benz filed the patent for the world’s first motorised carriage, widely regarded as the birth of the modern automobile.

To commemorate the occasion, Mercedes-Benz will bring a range of performance models to the hill, including the AMG C 63 SE Performance, the latest AMG E 53 and the limited-edition AMG CLA 45 Final Edition.

Fans attending the event will also get the opportunity to see the brand’s heritage up close through a curated display of classic Mercedes-Benz vehicles at the Fan Fest in Hedge Street, Knysna, taking place on April 30 and May 1.

According to Jacobs, the display will showcase the brand’s historic achievements while highlighting its transition toward an electrified future.

“This exhibition bridges the gap between our historic milestones and our electrified future, making the 2026 Simola Hillclimb an event to remember,” he said.

The Mercedes-Benz announcement follows Suzuki Auto South Africa’s confirmation earlier this week that it has renewed its partnership with the Simola Hillclimb, committing to a new three-year sponsorship from 2026 to 2028 as a Tier 1 manufacturer sponsor.

The Simola Hillclimb has grown into South Africa’s premier motorsport lifestyle event, combining high-performance competition with entertainment and lifestyle experiences.

For manufacturers, the event provides a unique platform to showcase performance models while engaging with enthusiasts and customers in a dynamic environment.

