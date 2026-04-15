Nissan charts AI-driven future as SA operations shift strategy

Nissan Motor Corporation has unveiled an ambitious long-term strategy anchored in artificial intelligence and electrification as the global automaker positions itself for the next era of mobility.

Dubbed “Mobility Intelligence for Everyday Life”, the vision outlines a customer-focused future where vehicles become smarter, more intuitive, and seamlessly integrated into daily living.

Central to this strategy is the development of AI-defined vehicles, combining advanced driver assistance systems with intelligent in-car technology.

Nissan president and CEO Ivan Espinosa said the new direction marks a critical step beyond the company’s current Re:Nissan turnaround plan.

“This is the right moment to articulate Nissan’s long-term vision as we look beyond the Re:Nissan plan and set a clear path for the future,” he said.

Push to artificial intelligence

At the heart of the strategy is a major push into artificial intelligence, with Nissan aiming to roll out its AI Drive technology across 90% of its global model range over time.

The system is designed to enhance safety and enable higher levels of autonomous driving, while a complementary AI partner technology will improve the in-car experience by supporting everyday activities.

Electrification also remains a key pillar, with Nissan continuing to expand its range of powertrains.

These include its e-Power hybrid system, as well as plug-in hybrids and range-extender technologies developed through partnerships, offering customers greater flexibility across markets.

As part of the shift, Nissan plans to streamline its global product portfolio from 56 to 45 models, focusing on high-performing nameplates and improving efficiency through shared platforms and technologies.

New market strategy

The company has also outlined a new market strategy centred on Japan, the US, and China as its three core regions, while other markets—including Africa—will play a supporting role in driving growth and expanding reach.

In South Africa, Nissan is undergoing its own strategic transition, with the brand expected to shift to an importer-only model while handing over its Rosslyn manufacturing plant to Chery South Africa.

Despite these structural changes, Nissan maintains that its long-term vision is focused on delivering sustainable growth through innovation, improved customer experience, and a more competitive global footprint.

The company is expected to provide further updates on its progress when it releases its full-year financial results in May.

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