OMODA C9 passes 1K sales milestone as premium SUV gains traction in SA

OMODA has reached a major milestone in South Africa, with its flagship C9 SUV surpassing 1 030 retail sales since its local debut in November 2024.

The achievement, reached in just 15 months, highlights growing consumer confidence in the relatively new brand and signals increasing competition in the country’s premium SUV segment.

Positioned as the brand’s flagship offering, the OMODA C9 has been marketed as a sophisticated alternative for buyers seeking a blend of luxury, performance and technology.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 192kW and 400Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations.

Response exceeds expectations

According to Hans Greyling, general manager for OMODA & JAECOO South Africa, the response from local buyers has exceeded expectations.

“Surpassing 1 000 sales is a meaningful milestone for a flagship SUV in the premium space and reflects the growing confidence high-end customers have in the OMODA brand,” he said.

The C9’s success comes as the OMODA & JAECOO portfolio continues to expand rapidly in South Africa.

Since entering the market in 2023, the brand has recorded more than 20 000 vehicle sales, underlining its aggressive growth strategy and rising market presence.

A key boost to the model’s appeal has been the introduction of the C9 plug-in hybrid derivative in 2025.

All-electric driving range

The electrified variant offers an all-electric driving range of up to 150km and a combined range of about 1 100km.

With outputs of 440kW and 915Nm, it also delivers strong performance alongside improved efficiency.

Inside, the C9 leans heavily into premium features, offering dual 12.3-inch digital displays, wireless smartphone charging, a premium sound system, and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance technologies.

High levels of standard specification have positioned it as a value-driven contender in a segment traditionally dominated by established brands.

However, the OMODA C9 faces stiff competition from established rivals such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace and Tayron, as well as its sister brand, the Chery Tiggo 9.

It also edges into territory occupied by premium offerings like the BMW X3, X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, while overlapping with popular large SUV contenders such as the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest.

With its mix of bold design, competitive pricing and growing electrified options, the C9 is helping to redefine expectations in the premium SUV space while strengthening OMODA’s foothold in South Africa’s evolving automotive market.

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