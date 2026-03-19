PICS | BMW unveils all-electric i3 as Neue Klasse era gathers pace

BMW has pulled the wraps off the all-new, fully electric BMW i3, marking an important milestone as the second model to emerge from the brand’s next-generation Neue Klasse platform.

The new i3, which effectively reimagines the iconic 3 Series in electric form, is scheduled to arrive in South Africa in the first quarter of 2027.

For five decades, the BMW 3 Series has defined the German marque’s identity, blending sporty performance, premium appeal, and everyday usability.

The new i3 builds on this legacy, introducing a technological leap that signals BMW’s future direction in the electric vehicle (EV) era.

At launch, the BMW i3 50 xDrive will headline the range, featuring dual electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles.

This all-wheel-drive setup produces a combined 345kW and 645 Nm of torque, positioning it firmly within the high-performance EV sedan segment.

High-voltage battery systems

BMW says the i3 benefits from its sixth-generation eDrive technology, incorporating 800-volt architecture and new high-voltage battery systems.

This enables a claimed driving range of up to 900 km on the WLTP cycle, while ultra-fast DC charging of up to 400kW allows the battery to gain approximately 400km of range in just 10 minutes.

Design-wise, the i3 introduces a fresh yet familiar interpretation of the 3 Series silhouette. It has a modern, 2.5-box design with a long wheelbase, short overhangs, and a sloping rear greenhouse.

Up front, BMW’s signature kidney grille and twin headlights merge into a distinctive light signature, while flared wheel arches emphasise its sporty stance.

New digital technology

Inside, the cabin reflects BMW’s new digital philosophy, anchored by the Panoramic iDrive system and enhanced driver-focused ergonomics.

A new high-performance computing system, dubbed the “Heart of Joy”, processes driving dynamics up to 10 times faster than previous systems, promising sharper responses and a more engaging driving experience.

When it lands locally, the BMW i3 is expected to face stiff competition from rivals such as the anticipated Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV, BMW’s own i4, and newcomers from Chinese brands like BYD Seal.

Production begins in August

Premium electric sedans from Audi’s upcoming A4 e-tron range could also intensify the battle.

Production of the new i3 will begin in Munich in August 2026, as BMW accelerates its transition towards an all-electric future under the Neue Klasse banner.

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