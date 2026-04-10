Polo Vivo holds firm as South Africa’s best-selling passenger car in Q1 2026

Volkswagen Polo Vivo has once again strengthened its position as South Africa’s best-selling passenger car, with 6 344 units delivered to customers in the first quarter of 2026.

The locally-produced hatchback continued its strong run in March alone, recording 2 258 units sold, underlining sustained demand in the highly competitive entry-level segment.

Enduring appeal

Since its introduction in 2010, the Polo Vivo has built a formidable reputation in the local market, with cumulative sales now exceeding 450 000 units across South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Its enduring appeal has been driven by a combination of affordability, practicality and brand trust.

Volkswagen has also continued to enhance the model’s value proposition. From April 2026, the Polo Vivo range now includes a 2-year/30 000km EasyDrive service plan as standard from the Life derivative. Additional features such as a rear-view camera and Park Distance Control (PDC) have also been added to improve convenience and safety.

On the safety front, the Polo Vivo holds a Global NCAP 4-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection and a 3-star rating for Child Occupant Protection, positioning it among the safer offerings in its segment.

Dominance and relevance

The current Polo Vivo line-up spans a range of derivatives, starting with the entry-level 1.4 55kW model priced at R271 900, and extending to the range-topping 1.0 TSI 81kW GT at R363 300. The range is backed by a 3-year/120 000km warranty and a 6-year anti-corrosion warranty, with service intervals set at 15 000km.

The entry-level passenger car segment remains one of the most hotly contested in South Africa, with the Polo Vivo facing stiff competition from rivals such as the Toyota Starlet, Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10, all of which continue to attract strong buyer interest.

Despite the pressure from these competitors, the Polo Vivo’s consistent sales performance highlights its continued dominance and relevance in a price-sensitive market where value and reliability remain key purchase drivers.

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