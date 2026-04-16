Range Rover celebrates 20 years of performance luxury with Sport TWENTY Edition

British luxury SUV brand Range Rover has marked two decades of its performance-focused lineage with the unveiling of the limited-run Range Rover Sport TWENTY Edition—a commemorative model that blends bespoke design elements with flagship powertrains.
The special edition pays tribute to the evolution of the Range Rover Sport, a model that first arrived in the early 2000s at a time when the global market began shifting towards more dynamic, road-focused SUVs.
Its introduction signalled a broader transformation of Range Rover into a multi-model luxury family while establishing the Sport as a key player in the high-performance SUV segment.
Over three generations, the Range Rover Sport has evolved from a muscular, concept-inspired design into a more refined and modern luxury statement.
1-million global sales surpassed
The original model drew heavily from the bold Range Stormer concept, while subsequent iterations introduced sleeker lines, lighter aluminum construction, and enhanced on-road dynamics.
The model has since surpassed 1-million global sales, underlining its enduring appeal.
Beyond design, the Range Rover Sport has built a reputation for pushing performance boundaries.
Notable milestones include setting a production SUV record at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb in 2013 and conquering the challenging 999 steps of Heaven’s Gate in China in 2018.
It has also completed an 800km high-speed desert run in Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter and scaled Iceland’s Kárahnjúkar Dam during the reveal of the current generation.
Technological innovation has been central to its success, with features such as Terrain Response and Hill Descent Control enhancing off-road capability, while systems like Dynamic Response and advanced transmissions have sharpened its on-road performance.
Sporting credentials cemented
The introduction of high-performance derivatives, including the SVR and the latest SV flagship, further cemented its sporting credentials.
The TWENTY Edition introduces distinctive styling cues, including unique ‘TWENTY’ badging, bespoke interior finishes, and performance seats derived from the flagship SV model.
Buyers can choose between a powerful 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine or a plug-in hybrid alternative offering up to 115km of electric driving range.
Key rivals in this segment include the BMW X5 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo.
However, the brand has confirmed that the TWENTY Edition is not currently slated for the South African market.
- Range Rover celebrates 20 years of its high-performance SUV lineage with the limited-run Range Rover Sport TWENTY Edition, featuring bespoke design and flagship powertrains.
- The Range Rover Sport has evolved over three generations, surpassing 1 million global sales and helping transition Range Rover into a multi-model luxury family.
- Known for performance milestones such as the 2013 Pikes Peak Hill Climb record and other extreme terrain challenges, it combines advanced off-road and on-road technologies.
- The TWENTY Edition includes unique styling, interior upgrades from the SV flagship, and a choice of a 4.4L twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid or a plug-in hybrid with 115km electric range.
- Key competitors include BMW X5 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo; however, the TWENTY Edition is not currently available in the South African market.
Its introduction signalled a broader transformation of
Over three generations, the
Notable milestones include setting a production SUV record at the Pikes Peak Hill
It has also completed an 800km high-speed desert run in Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter and scaled
Technological innovation has been central to its success, with features such as Terrain Response and Hill Descent Control enhancing off-road capability, while systems like Dynamic Response and advanced transmissions have sharpened its on-road performance.
Buyers can choose between a powerful 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine or a plug-in hybrid alternative offering up to 115km of electric driving range.
Key rivals in this segment include the BMW X5 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo.
However, the brand has confirmed that the TWENTY Edition is not currently slated for the