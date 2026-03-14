Renault launches upgraded Kiger Turbo in SA

French automaker Renault has introduced the updated Renault Kiger Turbo in South Africa, strengthening its position in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

The refreshed model was officially unveiled at Meerendal Wine Estate and will arrive at Renault dealerships nationwide this month, with customer previews and test drives already underway.

Kiger is one of Renault’s strongest performers in SA

The Kiger has been one of Renault’s strongest performers locally since its introduction, thanks to its combination of competitive pricing, SUV-inspired styling and strong fuel efficiency. The company says more than 28,000 units are currently on South African roads, with over 180,000 Kiger sales globally.

Renault South Africa CEO Shumani Tshifularo said the latest update enhances the model’s appeal in a segment dominated by buyers seeking affordable SUVs.

“This updated version brings meaningful improvements to performance, technology, design and safety. These are enhancements that reinforce the Kiger’s position as one of the most compelling options in the compact SUV segment,” said Tshifularo.

1.0-litre turbocharged engine, with up to 74kW and 160Nm of torque

A 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing up to 74kW and 160Nm of torque powers the new Kiger Turbo. The engine is paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or Renault’s X-Tronic CVT automatic gearbox. Higher-spec models feature Multi-Sense drive modes, allowing drivers to switch between Eco, Normal and Sport settings.

The compact SUV also offers practical packaging, including 205mm ground clearance, a 405-litre boot that expands to 879 litres and roof rails rated to carry up to 50kg.

Up to 21 safety features across the range

Inside the cabin, the updated Kiger Turbo features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and wireless smartphone charging. Other features include hands-free key card access, remote engine start and smart reminders designed to enhance everyday usability.

Safety remains a key focus, with up to 21 safety features across the range. These include ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution, tyre pressure monitoring, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, rear parking sensors and electronic stability control, traction control and up to six airbags.

SA’s fast-growing compact SUV segment

The new Kiger Turbo will be available in two trims: Techno and Iconic, the latter adding ventilated leatherette seats, automatic climate control, multi-view camera and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Pricing starts at R278,999 for the Kiger Turbo Techno, rising to R298,999 for the Iconic manual and R329,999 for the Iconic CVT.

In South Africa’s fast-growing compact SUV segment, the Kiger competes with rivals such as the Toyota Starlet Cross, Nissan Magnite, Suzuki Fronx and Hyundai Venue.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content