Renault targets SMEs with new Triber Express III LCV

Renault South Africa has expanded its local light commercial vehicle (LCV) offering with the launch of the new Renault Triber Express III LCV, aimed at small businesses, entrepreneurs and fleet operators seeking an affordable, versatile workhorse.

The new model represents the third generation of the Triber nameplate, which first arrived in South Africa in 2020. Known for its clever packaging and value-focused appeal, the Triber now enters the commercial space with a purpose-built LCV derivative designed to meet evolving business needs.

Practical durability

Positioned as a compact yet capable solution, the Triber Express III LCV combines urban-friendly dimensions with practical durability. Its 182mm ground clearance and SUV-inspired styling elements, including skid plates and protective cladding, are intended to handle both city streets and uneven terrain often encountered in local operating conditions.

At the core of its business appeal is a 1,500-litre load bay and a payload capacity of 542kg, allowing it to accommodate daily delivery and transport demands. Rear side doors provide easy access for loading in tight spaces, while the cargo area has been optimised for efficient storage and organisation.

Flexibility and reliability

Renault says the vehicle is suited to a wide range of sectors, including delivery services, hospitality, tourism and maintenance operations, where flexibility and reliability are key.

Inside, the Triber Express III LCV departs from the bare-bones approach typical of many entry-level LCVs. It features a dual-tone cabin, digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features such as air conditioning, electric power steering and a rear-view camera aim to improve comfort and convenience for drivers spending long hours on the road.

Fuel efficiancy

Under the bonnet sits a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine producing 53kW and 96Nm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The powertrain is tuned for fuel efficiency and low running costs – a crucial factor for cost-conscious operators.

Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with electronic brake distribution and a reinforced chassis structure designed to improve occupant protection.

The Triber Express III LCV enters a competitive segment in South Africa, going up against established rivals such as the Suzuki Ertiga and Eeco, Mahindra XUV 3X0 Xprez as well as the Toyota Rumion, all of which are popular among small business operators.

Supporting localisation

Pricing starts at R249,999, with a roof rack-equipped variant priced at R261,999. The vehicle will arrive at Renault dealerships nationwide later in April, with customer test drives set to commence soon.

Renault said the introduction of the Triber Express III LCV reinforces its commitment to delivering practical, locally relevant mobility solutions, while also supporting localisation through selected components developed and produced in South Africa.

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