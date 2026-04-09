Review: Toyota’s GR Yaris is pure adrenaline on four wheels

Some cars don’t just get you from A to B, they make you feel something. The Toyota GR Yaris is one of those rare machines. It taps into your inner child, the one that never wants playtime to end. After spending a week with it, courtesy of Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM), one thing became clear: this is not just a car – it’s an experience.

Toyota’s GR Yaris is a bold statement in the hot hatch segment. It’s not trying to blend in, it’s here to shake things up. Think of it as a rally car cleverly disguised for the road. It brought back memories of icons like the Toyota RunX, while also stepping into the ring with modern rivals such as the MINI John Cooper Works hatch.

Motorsport pedigree

Developed with direct input from Toyota GAZOO Racing, the GR Yaris carries serious motorsport pedigree. Since its local debut in 2021, it has become a favourite among purists, accounting for a significant share of Toyota’s GR model sales. And it’s easy to see why.

Under the bonnet sits a ferocious 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, now producing 210 kW of power and 400 Nm of torque – making it one of the most powerful engines of its kind globally. Paired with the GR-Four all-wheel-drive system, the result is explosive acceleration, razor-sharp handling and grip that inspires confidence whether you’re carving through corners or tackling uneven surfaces.

‘Suspension keeps things thight’

On the road, the GR Yaris feels alive. The suspension keeps things tight and composed, while the steering delivers precise feedback. It’s a car that constantly invites you to push a little harder — safely, of course.

Inside, the cabin is purpose-built around the driver. Everything feels intentional. Controls are easy to reach, visibility is improved and the sporty seats hold you firmly in place. It’s a cockpit designed for engagement, not distraction.

Pure driving joy

The exterior design backs up the performance promise. From the aggressive front grille to the functional aerodynamic elements and bold rear stance, every detail serves a purpose. Even the split front bumper is designed with practicality in mind, making repairs easier after those inevitable spirited drives.

Living with the GR Yaris was nothing short of addictive. Whether navigating twisty roads like the traffic circles around Riversands and Riverside near Steyn City, or escaping onto quieter roads, it constantly begged to be driven.

Priced from R981,000, the GR Yaris isn’t cheap — but it offers something priceless: pure driving joy. For enthusiasts who still believe driving should stir the soul, this little powerhouse delivers in full.

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