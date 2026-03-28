South African motorsport driver shines in Germany

South African racing driver Jonathan Mogotsi is flying the country’s flag high on the global stage. He has secured the coveted Nürburgring Permit A licence, qualifying him to compete in one of the world’s toughest endurance races in Germany.

The Nürburgring 24-Hour Race, set for 18 to 19 May 2026, takes place on the fearsome Nordschleife circuit – widely regarded as one of the most demanding tracks in motorsport.

Major milestone for the Volkswagen Motorsport SA driver

Mogotsi earned his ‘Ring Licence’ following a crucial outing in the NLS2 4-Hour race on 21 March, after snow disrupted earlier qualifying opportunities. The achievement marks a major milestone for the Volkswagen Motorsport South Africa driver, who is competing internationally as part of the Max Kruse Racing team.

“That’s the job done,” said an elated Mogotsi after securing the licence. “I’ve learned so much in the past few weeks. Video games come nowhere near to showing how incredibly narrow, bumpy and blind the corners are.”

The Johannesburg-born driver will return to Germany in April for further preparation before tackling the iconic endurance race in May.

Unconventional and inspiring journey

Mogotsi’s journey to this point has been as unconventional as it is inspiring. Having honed his skills in virtual racing, he transitioned into real-world competition through the Volkswagen Driver Search programme in 2016. A standout performer, he earned a place in the Engen Volkswagen Polo Cup in 2017, where he quickly made his mark.

He went on to finish third in the 2018 championship and continued to build momentum in the SupaCup series, claiming multiple wins and podium finishes over the years. His breakthrough came in 2024 when he clinched the South African National SupaCup title, cementing his status as one of the country’s top touring car drivers.

Competing on one of motorsport’s biggest stages

Beyond circuit racing, Mogotsi has also excelled in hill climb competitions, including the Simola Hillclimb, where he has secured several class victories.

Now competing on one of motorsport’s biggest stages, Mogotsi’s rise underscores the growing global presence of South African talent – and signals a promising chapter as he prepares to take on the Nürburgring 24-Hour challenge.

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