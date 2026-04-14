SVI readies new B6 armouring kit for next-generation Toyota Hilux

South African armour specialist SVI Engineering has confirmed that its latest Stopgun V3.0 armour package is ready for the upcoming ninth-generation Toyota Hilux, signalling continued demand for high-level vehicle protection across the country’s security and mining sectors.

The upgraded B6-rated package, designed to withstand assault rifle fire, including AK47, R1, and R5 rounds, will officially be launched once the new-generation Hilux reaches local dealerships, expected in the third quarter of 2026.

Although development has been completed using the outgoing eighth-generation Hilux, SVI says the new Stopgun V3.0 system has been specifically engineered with the next-generation model in mind.

According to Nicol Louw, SVI business development director, the latest iteration builds on the success of the widely adopted StopGun V2.0 kit while introducing meaningful improvements in refinement and usability.

Enhanced sleekness

“Ahead of the new Toyota Hilux reaching local dealerships, we have completed the development of our upgraded Stopgun V3.0 package.

This revised kit offers enhanced sleekness, refinement, and overall usability compared to the outgoing version,” said Louw.

One of the most notable upgrades is a shift in the positioning of the armoured glass. In the new design, flat ballistic glass panels with integrated gunports have been moved inward, allowing the standard side windows to remain intact.

This results in a more discreet external appearance while also reducing wind noise and improving protection against moisture.

For clients seeking an even more subtle finish, SVI will offer an optional curved windscreen upgrade in place of the standard split design.

As with other B6-rated solutions, the Stopgun V3.0 package integrates 40mm ballistic glass and 5–6mm armoured steel plates into the vehicle’s occupant cell.

Coverage includes the doors, pillars, roof, rear section, and partial firewall, as well as critical components such as the battery and ABS unit.

Additional enhancements include uprated door hinges and straps, a front suspension upgrade, and window tinting.

Combating everyday crime

The system has been developed for a wide range of use cases, from combating everyday crime to supporting cash-in-transit operations and mining patrols—sectors where the Hilux remains a dominant workhorse.

Installation is expected to take approximately three weeks, and the package will be available for single-cab, XtraCab, and double-cab derivatives of the new Hilux.

Pricing (excluding value-added tax) starts at just over R321 000 for the single cab, rising to around R460 000 for the double cab.

Optional extras will include a bullbar with ballistic grille protection and heavy-duty run-flat tyre solutions.

SVI, established in 2004, has positioned itself as a leading armoured vehicle manufacturer on the continent, supplying solutions to private clients, security firms, mining houses and government entities.

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